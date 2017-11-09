Gueydan now ‘A’ school

Gueydan High School can boast it is now an A school based on the state’s performance scores released on Tuesday.

The state has a list of scores for combination high schools, which are high schools and middle schools together.

Gueydan High School, which is a middle school and high school, had a performance score of 106.1 and an A grade. It is now ranked as the No. 14th best combination pulic school in the state.

Gueydan High moved up 10 performance points from a year ago.

Gueydan Principal Brandy Broussard is proud of the school and community.

“The faculty, staff, students, administration and community have all played a pivotal role in the academic growth that Gueydan High School has attained,” said Broussard. “Through hard work and a positive environment our students have and will continue to achieve academic excellence. The faculty and staff work daily at increasing rigor and challenging students in and out of the classroom. We are proud to join the ranks of other top schools in the state as we continue to foster and develop strong community leaders. Go Bears!”

Delcambre High is the 8th ranked combination school in the state. The school is an A school with a score of 113.1.