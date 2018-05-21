Gulf Coast Bank, local Marine Corps League partner to provide SLCC Scholarship to deserving Vermilion Parish Student

One full-time, high-achieving high school graduate from Vermilion Parish will get help with college costs thanks to the Lt. Dronet Detachment Marine Corps League and Gulf Coast Bank Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded in the amount of $1,000 with installments of $500 per semester to a student attending South Louisiana Community College’s Gulf Area Campus.

The Lt. Dronet Detachment Marine Corps League and Gulf Coast Bank Scholarship will be awarded for the Fall semester beginning in August and Spring semester beginning in January. The scholarship was created in 2013 and is awarded annually.

Gulf Coast Bank President & CEO Paul Patout, Senior Vice President Jason Patout, and Chairman of the Board Pat Patout, presented Gulf Coast Bank’s annual contribution to the Lt. Dronet Detachment Marine Corps League and Gulf Coast Bank scholarship to Lana Fontenot, SLCC Foundation Executive Director and Morgen Landry, SLCC Development Officer.

Marine Corps League Lt. Dronet Detachment Sr. Vice Commandant Department of Louisiana Glenn Suire, Commandant Paul Mire, and Bill McKee II, presented the Abbeville, LA Lt. Dronet Marine Corps League (MCL) Detachment No. 1304’s annual contribution.

Paul Patout previously served on the SLCC Foundation Board and is a proud supporter of SLCC. He believes local support of education is crucial for the success of our community.

“One great thing about SLCC is that it has campuses throughout Acadiana, which makes higher education more accessible to more people. SLCC enables the workforce to rise to a new level,” Patout said.

Patout challenges other businesses throughout Acadiana to get involved and help-out financially.

Students interested in applying for the Lt. Dronet Detachment Marine Corps League and Gulf Coast Bank Scholarship can log onto solacc.edu/scholarships and click on “Apply Now.” Deadline to apply for this scholarship and others is June 1, 2018.

For information about establishing a scholarship or giving to the Foundation, contact Lana Fontenot, Executive Director of the SLCC Foundation, at 337-521-9026 or Lana.Fontenot@solacc.edu.

Gulf Coast Bank is a locally-owned and operated full-service banking institution with thirteen locations throughout Acadiana, including branches inside three area Walmarts.