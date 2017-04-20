Gulf Coast Bank, local Marine Corps League partner to provide SLCC Scholarship to Vermilion Parish studen

The Lt. Dronet Detachment Marine Corps League and Gulf Coast Bank Scholarship is awarded to one full-time high-achieving high school graduate from Vermilion parish to attend SLCC’s Abbeville campus. The scholarship is awarded in the amount of $1,000 with installments of $500 per semester.

The Lt. Dronet Detachment Marine Corps League and Gulf Coast Bank Scholarship will be awarded for the Fall semester beginning in August and Spring semester beginning in January. The scholarship was created in 2013 and is awarded annually.

Gulf Coast Bank President and CEO Paul Patout and Gulf Coast Bank Vice President Jason Patout presented Gulf Coast Bank’s annual contribution to the Lt. Dronet Detachment Marine Corps League and Gulf Coast Bank scholarship to Lana Fontenot, SLCC Foundation Executive Director and Morgen Landry, SLCC Development Officer.

Glenn Suire, MCL Lt. Dronet Detachment Sr. Vice Commandant; Paul Mire, MLC Lt. Dronet Detachment Commandant; Thomas B. Thompson, MCL Lt. Dronet Detachment Adjutant/Paymaster; and Bill McKee II, MCL Lt. Dronet Detachment Chaplain Detachment Chaplain, presented the Abbeville, LA Lt. Dronet Marine Corps League (MCL) Detachment No. 1304’s annual contribution.

Paul Patout previously served on the SLCC Foundation Board and has strong ties to SLCC after five of his six children attended classes there.

“One great thing about SLCC is that it has campuses throughout Acadiana, which makes higher education more accessible to more people. The community college enables the workforce to rise to a new level,” Patout said. He also pointed out that Gulf Coast Bank has and continues to hire many SLCC students and graduates.

Patout challenges other businesses throughout Acadiana to get involved and help-out financially.

Students interested in applying for the Lt. Dronet Detachment Marine Corps League and Gulf Coast Bank Scholarship can log onto solacc.edu and click on “Scholarships.” The deadline to apply for this scholarship and others is June 1, 2017.

For information about establishing a scholarship or giving to the Foundation, contact Lana Fontenot, Executive Director of the SLCC Foundation, at 337-521-9026 or Lana.Fontenot@solacc.edu.

Gulf Coast Bank is a locally-owned and operated full-service banking institution with fourteen locations throughout Acadiana, including branches inside four area Walmarts.

South Louisiana Community College is a comprehensive community college that operates campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Lafayette, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville, and Ville Platte. The college serves more than 13,000 students annually and offers an array of academic programs. Students earn associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates, and industry-based certifications. It is ranked 14th among the Top 100 Associate Degree Producers as determined by Community College Week.