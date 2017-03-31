Gulf Coast Bank once again “Quacktastic” Duck sales location for Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana

For many years Gulf Coast Bank has been a major supporter of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana and the event each year that gets all of the GCB staff involved is The Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks!

The Running of the Ducks is a major fundraiser for our local Boys and Girls Clubs that allows you to make a difference by purchasing $5 raffle tickets (Ducks). You can “adopt” (purchase) a Single Duck (1 Duck) for $5, a Six Quack (6 Ducks) for $25, or a Grand Quack (25 Ducks) for $100. You can also purchase a Duck T-shirt, printed at the local Boys and Girls Club print shop.

Gulf Coast Bank Marketing Coordinator Megan Donlon is GCB’s “Duck Coordinator” during the 8 Week Duck Sales campaign. “Every year during the Duck Sales our employees are excited to have the opportunity to make a difference in the communities we serve. Everyone’s enthusiasm is what makes Duck Sales so successful at GCB. I’m amazed every year!” said Donlon. “All of our branches are decorated in Ducks right now. I invite you to stop by any GCB location to see our duck décor. It really is a fun time of the year at GCB, with customers and non-customers visiting to adopt their Ducks!”

