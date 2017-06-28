Gulf Coast Bank sponsors Annual Erath 4th of July Celebration

ERATH — Gulf Coast Bank is excited to once again be a sponsor of the annual Erath 4th of July Celebration.

Ray Dugal, Branch Manager of Gulf Coast Bank’s Erath branch presented the check to Erath 4th of July Association President Robert Vincent; Leslie Mencacci, Board Secretary; and Lindsay Schexnider, Board Member.

Gulf Coast Bank has played an active role in this local celebration for many years and continues to carry on the proud tradition today.

As an Erath native, Ray Dugal, Gulf Coast Bank Erath Branch Manager, has fond memories of the festival. “I remember going to the Erath 4th of July Festival as a child and being happy. Many friendships are created as new people visit the area to enjoy the best that Erath has to offer,” stated Dugal.

This year marks the 81st Anniversary of the Erath 4th of July Celebration.