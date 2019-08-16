Gulf Coast Bank Supports Miles Perret Cancer Services “Games of Acadiana”

Gulf Coast Bank gives back to many local non-profit organizations and schools. “Our employees make it a priority to come together throughout the year to donate, fundraise, and volunteer for many of the causes that make the community we serve a better place,” said Megan Broussard, Gulf Coast Bank Marketing Coordinator.

The most recent internal fundraiser at the Bank benefited Miles Perret Cancer Services, in honor of their event taking place this Saturday, August 17th, The Games of Acadiana, which Gulf Coast Bank will also be volunteering for.

Megan Broussard, Marketing Coordinator; Chris Juneau, Vice President; and Trisha Crappell, Kaliste Saloom Branch Assistant Manager, presented the check to Richard Stegall, Executive Director of Miles Perret Cancer Services.

Miles Perret Cancer Services serves a 10-parish area and is a resource for individuals and their families fighting, surviving, and living with cancer. It provides emotional support, guidance, resources, programs, and most importantly, hope.

Since its inception, Miles Perret Cancer Services has helped approximately 16,000 families in Acadiana with a loved one fighting cancer.

If you would like to help make a difference by contributing to Miles Perret Cancer Services, please visit www.milesperret.org or call their office at (337) 984-1920.

Gulf Coast Bank is a locally-owned and operated full-service banking institution with thirteen locations within Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes, including branches inside three area Walmarts.