Hardy Memorial in Abbeville honors fallen officers

Dozens gathered at the Abbeville Police Department Friday morning to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty as part of the annual John “Dooley” Hardy Memorial.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hardy’s death. His brother, Abbeville Police Chief Tony Hardy, said that while the memorial honors law enforcement, it provides a message that should resonate with everyone.

“No day is guaranteed,” Tony Hardy said. “Take care of your family, your kids and your friends.

“Nothing is guaranteed.”

The memorial is held each year by the Fraternal Order of Police John “Dooley” Hardy Memorial Lodge 48, honoring fallen officers from Vermilion Parish. Those in attendance also honored the memories of the 123 officers lost nationwide, including five from Louisiana. Those numbers are both down from 138 (nationally) and nine (state) in 2016.

Lane Payne, the pastor of New Life Church in Abbeville, served as the speaker Friday. He said his church begins service each Sunday by praying for officers and other first responders.

“These men and women are marching forward by a call to serve and protect,” Payne said. “This is not just a vocation. It is a calling and they answer that call, standing between those who wish to do harm and those who would be harmed. In fulfilling that call, there are times, even with all the best training, that some fall.

“That is who we are honoring today, those who give their own lives to protect and to serve.”

Officers from Vermilion Parish who gave their lives in the line of duty include Hardy (Dec. 24, 1992), Todd Touchet (Jan. 8, 2000) of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Trahan (April 6, 1969) of the Kaplan Police Department, Otto Bourque (Oct. 3, 1964) of the Erath Police Department, and Allen Bares Jr. (June 23, 2014) of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“They did not shrink back from the call and paid a price that is so high,” Payne said. “Jesus himself called it the highest form of love, to lay down one’s life for his friends. Let us never forget to honor those who have laid down their lives. Let us also not forget to hold in high esteem those who are still serving.

“I thank God for these men and women.”