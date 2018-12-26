Hardy Memorial honors Vermilion Parish’s fallen officers

It is never an easy day, but for the family and friends of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, it is an important day.

Many joined Friday morning at the Abbeville Police Department for the John “Dooley” Hardy Memorial. The service is held each year by the Fraternal Order of Police John “Dooley” Hardy Memorial Lodge 48 to honor fallen officers from Vermilion Parish.

“This is a very solemn occasion for us,” Abbeville Chief of Police Bill Spearman said. “We want to remember all of our fallen officers. We think about John all the time. He was one of those people who would give you the shirt off his back and do anything for you. He was taken too early in life.”

Officers from Vermilion Parish who gave their lives in the line of duty include Hardy (Dec. 24, 1992), Todd Touchet (Jan. 8, 2000) of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Trahan (April 6, 1969) of the Kaplan Police Department, Otto Bourque (Oct. 3, 1964) of the Erath Police Department, and Allen Bares Jr. (June 23, 2014) of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Former Senator and Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge-elect Jonathan Perry served as the guest speaker Friday morning. Perry, who served as a police officer in Kaplan years ago, said the feeling of brotherhood never leaves you.

“It’s going to stay with you,” Perry said. “It’s the most rewarding and best job that I have ever had. It is an honor and a privilege to serve and protect. Thank you to everyone who continues to serve. I thank the families who have lost someone for the sacrifice they gave to us.

“Never, ever, forget what they have done for us.”

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said that all law enforcement agencies work together to make the safest possible situations for officers. He said there is something else.

“I ask that we pray for all of these officers and their families,” the Sheriff said.