Harvest Time Academy names new assistant principal: Janie LeBlanc

Harvest Time Christian Academy is pleased to announce the appointment of Janie LeBlanc as the new assistant principal.

Pastor Steve Delino, the HTCA Board and Principal Michelle Rupert made the hiring official at the beginning of April. LeBlanc will begin her tenure in August.

Pastor Steve Delino said, “HTCA is a vital part of our church’s vision and mission to our community. We are confident that Janie will be a leader that will be an integral part of continuing the strong connection between our church and school”.

LeBlanc is currently serving as HTCA’s high school English teacher, where she has been for three years. Before that, she held the same position at Lafayette Christian Academy. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from UL Lafayette, where she graduated with honors.

“I’m so excited that I’m heading into my 10th year in education as an administrator,” she said. “Having been in the classroom for nine years, I feel prepared and excited to be able to offer support and encouragement to both the students and teachers of HTCA.”

Rupert adds, “Mrs. LeBlanc has a passion for education and seeing students and teachers reach their full potential. I am excited to add her to the administration team and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Harvest Time Christian Academy will be entering its 39th year serving K4-12th grade in August. Along with a strong academic and biblical program, HTCA offers athletics, performing arts and a wide range of co-curricular and extra-curricular clubs and organizations.