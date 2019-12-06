Harvest Time to present ‘I’ll be home for Christmas’

Harvest Time Christian Academy will present “I’ll be home for Christmas“ at Abbeville high school this Friday and Saturday.

The performances will be under the direction of Joy Broussard. Broussard has been the choir director at harvest Time Christian Academy for 16 years and also serves as CYT Vermilion’s chapter coordinator.

The annual Christmas musical at HTCA is a wonderful long standing tradition for our family, friends and entire community.

“You especially won’t want to miss this year,” Broussard said. “Set in the 1940s, this show is packed with quality sets, beautiful costumes, high energy, romance, dancing, and incredible vocals!”

Admission is free to everyone. Donations will be accepted at the door. Invite your family and friends to attend this beautiful Christmas musical that is perfect for the whole family!

Performance times are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Abbeville high school.