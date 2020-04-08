Help our Community flatten the curve by staying home

During this time, it is critical for our community to join efforts to help flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19 by staying home in the coming days and weeks.

According to Abbeville General Hospital CEO, Ray Landry, FACHE, “The virus is in the Vermilion Parish community and patients are presenting to Abbeville General. According to the Louisiana Office of Public Health website, as of Friday, April 3, noon, there are 18 cases and one death in Vermilion with 180 tested.

“Some of you may have the virus and are undiagnosed with no symptoms. With potential for spread of the virus, the community is well advised to stay at home and remain physically distant as per orders by the President, Governor, and local authorities.”

Here is a letter written by the medical profession encouraging everyone to stay home.

“The AHA, AMA, and ANA are urging all Americans to Stay Home to combat this virus. We ask for all to stay informed with the guidelines provided in their open letter to the American public below:

Physicians, nurses and our entire medical community are urging all people to stay at home. We are honored to serve and put our lives on the front line to protect and save as many lives as possible. But we need your help.

Physical distancing and staying at home are the key to slowing the spread of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to give physicians, nurses and everyone on the front lines a fighting chance at having the equipment, time and resources necessary to take on this immense challenge. Those contracting COVID-19 are your family, friends, and loved ones.

That’s why we’re urging the public to #StayHome as we reach the critical stages of our national response to COVID-19. Of course, those with urgent medical needs, including pregnant women, should seek care as needed. Everyone else should #StayHome.

Millions of you are already leading this effort – and we thank you. You’re still connecting with friends and loved ones through video chats, social media or just over the telephone - proving that meaningful social connections can happen at a safe distance. Millions more must join this effort, which is why we’re calling for all-hands-on-deck to confront this public health battle against COVID-19. Staying at home in this urgent moment is our best defense to turn the tide against COVID-19.

Physicians, nurses and health care workers are staying at work for you. Please stay at home for us.

Your partners in health,

American Hospital Association

American Medical Association

American Nurses Association

The Louisiana Office of Public Health website is updated daily at noon: www.ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/

If we can all fight this together by staying home, we are optimistic that we can stop the spread of this virus and overcome this difficult time.