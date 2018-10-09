Herpin winner of Beef Scholarship

Alexandra Herpin, daughter of Jason and Lori Herpin, has been selected as the Beef Scholarship Winner for the 2018 Louisiana Cattle Festival.

The Cattle Festival will be held Oct. 11-14 in Abbeville.

Alexandra Herpin will be among those who will be recognized at the 2018 Louisiana Cattle Festival Honoree Banquet & Social that will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Magdalen Place. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Alexandra is an 18-year-old freshman attending McNeese State University. She is majoring in Nutrition and Dietetics. She has two siblings, Jade and Taylor. Alexandra was a very active 4-H member who participated in the Beef Project for nine years, raising, showing and promoting the cattle industry.

Alexandra received many honors during her Beef Project. She exhibited her animals on the local, parish, district, state and national level. Alexandra enjoyed attending the shows and had tremendous accomplishments in the show ring. She won many Grand and Reserve Champions, winning belt buckles and prizes with her show animals. One of her memorable winnings was at the 2018 parish and district livestock shows where she won Grand and Reserve Champion with her two bulls and Grand Champion with her heifer. Alexandra was also a state winner with her Beef Project Record books winning trips to Baton Rouge and Atlanta, GA. She is a member of the Louisiana Junior Cattleman’s Association, the National Braford Breeders and the Louisiana Junior Braford Breeders where she served as Vice-President her senior year.

Alexandra participated in many 4-H projects and activities throughout her 4-H career. She was a member of the Vermilion Parish 4-H Junior Leader Club. She had the opportunity to serve her community in many different service projects. Alexandra held different officer positions for her local 4-H Club. She was chosen as an Outstanding Club Member for seven years in 4-H.

In addition to her 4-H Club, Alexandra was very active. She was cheer captain for Kaplan High School, and a member of the track and soccer teams. She was a member of Beta Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Key Club, Class Representative, and Hall of Fame.

Over the past nine years, Alexandra has been very busy and active. She has accomplished many of the goals that she set for herself and was awarded numerous winnings for her efforts. In the past, Alexandra was honored by the 2014 Louisiana Cattle Festival as the Junior Parade Marshal and the 2016 Junior Cattleman of Year.

Alexandra is dedicated, responsible, and dependable and loves to help others in her community. With the accomplishments and her success Alexandra is most deserving being chosen as the 2018 Louisiana Cattle Festival Scholarship recipient.