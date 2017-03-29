Hit and run suspect arrested

The hit and run suspect who hit a Kaplan policeman last week while fleeing from police was arrested in Beaumont, TX today.

According to Chief of Police Boyd Adams, Huey R. Martin was arrested by the Beaumont police. Two Kaplan police officers are currently enroute to bring him back to Kaplan to face his charges.

The incident happened when Kaplan police responded to a caller who complained of a suspicious man sitting in his vehicle at the corner of J. Viator and Irving Street (near the cemetery). The caller also stated the vehicle had three pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.

When police approached the vehicle, the driver immediately reversed the car and hit an officer while fleeing.

While officers were in pursuit of the suspect, the high speed chase was called off because it was becoming too dangerous for the streets in the city

Martin will be charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated flight and several other traffic infractions.