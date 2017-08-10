Honoring an educator: Bench at Erath Middle School dedicated to late Errol Trahan

ERATH — On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Erath Middle Principal Wendy Stoute welcomed family and friends of the late Errol Trahan to dedicate a special bench in memory of the school's former assistant principal.

Trahan passed away after a long battle with cancer on Feb. 22, 2016.

Erath Middle Principal Wendy Stoute shared this at the dedication, “Errol Trahan was a wonderful giver and he was happiest when he could help our students and teachers.

“Now because of him we have a place to sit and rest, I know he is happy once again.”

Trahan, a 1969 Abbeville High graduate, began his career in education at Abbeville Junior High from 1974 to 1979. He moved to Abbeville High from 1984 to 1988.

Over the next few years he taught and coached at North Vermilion High, Vermilion Catholic, J.H. Williams Middle School, Erath High and Erath Middle School.

Then he found his home in 2004 when he went to Erath Middle School. He taught one year and then was promoted to assistant principal at Erath Middle School. He officially retired in January of 2016.

In all, Trahan spent 40 years in education.