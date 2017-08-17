I-10 Crash Kills a Lafayette Resident, Lands a Scott Man in Jail

LAFAYETTE — On August 16, 2017 shortly after 9 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a four vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 10 west near Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette Parish. The crash took the life of 50-year-old Sheila Houston of Lafayette.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 29-year-old Everardo Estada-Hernandez was driving a 1997 Ford Expedition westbound on Interstate 10 near Louisiana Avenue in an active construction zone. For unknown reasons, Estada-Hernandez failed to stop for traffic that was stopped in the outside lane due to the traffic congestion and struck the rear of a 2007 Lexus RX350 operated by Houston. After the initial impact, the Lexus moved forward striking the rear of a 2009 Hyundai Sonata operated by 46 year old Maria Mayeux of Lafayette. Estada-Hernandez’s Expedition continued to travel west, striking the right side of the Sonata and the rear right of a 2017 Kenworth Tractor Trailer operated by 41-year-old Marcus Hoffpauir of Crowley. Estada-Hernandez exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot, but was later apprehended by Lafayette Police.

Due to Estada-Hernandez fleeing the scene, it is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He did sustain minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Houston was properly restrained, but sustained fatal injuries. Houston was pronounced dead on scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. Mayeux and Hoffpauir were wearing seat belts and did not sustain any injuries.

Troopers suspect impairment is a contributing factor on the part of Estada-Hernandez. Toxicology samples were obtained from both Estada-Hernandez and Houston. Both samples were submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Troopers did not suspect impairment by Mayeux or Hoffpauir. Both voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test and were found not to be impaired.

Estada-Hernandez was arrested and booked at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Vehicular Homicide, Hit and Run, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, and No Proof Insurance.

This crash remains under investigation.

Unfortunately, this is the second work zone related fatality in two months that has occurred in the Troop I area. Troopers wish to remind motorists of the importance of driving with caution in roadway construction zones. Drivers should slow down when approaching work zones and follow posted speed limits, warning signs, and flagmen or sign directions. Drivers should also be sober, resist distractions and remain aware of their surroundings as there are often workers inside construction zones on our highways. Always remain vigilant and expect the unexpected as workers, work vehicles, or equipment may enter your lane or come to a stop suddenly.