Injury leads Braylon Moore from football field to business world

Like so many kids his age, 10-year-old Braylon Moore loves playing sports.

Moore especially loves playing football, something he has done for years in the local league in Vermilion Parish. Those years have helped the young Moore learn valuable lessons.

“Sports taught me how to believe in myself, have confidence, and set goals,” Moore said. “It has also taught me how to work with my teammates, listen to my coaches and to never give up.”

Moore took those lessons to heart after he faced adversity on the football field. He suffered a season-ending injury earlier this football season.

“I felt sad because I have been playing football since I was 3 years old and this was my first time ever getting hurt,” Moore said. “I was hoping to be able to play basketball this season, but the doctor said that my hip is not fully healed and that I could not play sports at all until next year.”

His mother, Kristin Moore, said she could see how the situation affected her son.

“This injury devastated him because since the age of 3 he has played football and is in love with the sport,” Kristin Moore said. “Like many local families our lives revolve around our kids’ sports schedules, so this is an adjustment for the entire family.”

Falling back on what he learned from sports, Moore formulated a plan to allow him to channel his energy.

“With the help of my mom,” Moore said, “I started a ready to eat popcorn business. My specialty is homemade kettle corn because it tastes the best and all of my friends and cousins like it.”

Moore has already learned some lessons as a young business man, lessons that he will carry well in to the future.

“Working on the popcorn business has taught me that I can make my own money and be my own boss one day,” Moore said. “I also learned that I can do anything!”

That includes returning to the thing he loves, playing football.

“I still go to all of my teams football games and some practices,” Moore said. “I know I will be back on the field by next football season!”