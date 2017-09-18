JA of Abbeville brings art to Boys & Girls Club

Art can be appreciated on many different levels.

Members of the Boys & Girls Club Rodney Simon Unit in Abbeville have good reason to appreciate a new piece of art on display at the club...it’s their work.

As part of their annual “Artfully Yours” project, members of the Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville and community volunteers helped each of the kids at the club with various art projects.

“It allows the children to express their creativity and develop their own masterpieces,” JA’s Laurie Hulin said. “In addition, ‘Artfully Yours’ promotes self-confidence and hopes to develop skill in each child.

“The project also hopes to accomplish just a good fun day for everyone that participates.”

One of the projects required each of the kids to make paintings on a 4x4 canvas. The theme of each canvas was “What I think about the Boys & Girls Club.” Junior Auxiliary had the canvases attached together to create one piece of art for the Club. Members of JA presented the work to the Boys & Girls Club last week.

“The kids were so excited,” said Whitney Chevalier, unit director in Abbeville. “The kids really responded well and enjoyed the ladies coming out and giving the program.”

Chevalier said that he couldn’t be more pleased with the Boys & Girls Club having a partner like JA in the community. Along with “Artfully Yours,” JA donates supplies needed for the club, as well as holding a Thanksgiving meal.

“They also do birthday parties for our members every month,” Chevalier said. “We’re so grateful for everything JA does for us.

“We would love to continue to partner with them in the future.”

Chevalier said partnerships such as the one with JA aid the mission of helping kids.

“It makes it stronger and makes it a little easier,” Chevalier said. “Anytime we can use resources that are out there, it’s better for the kids.

“We are thankful to each and every group that reaches out to us.”