Jacob Landry Working with Economic Development Board on behalf of Erath

To help provide vision, direction, and programming for the parish’s economic development agency, area stakeholders appoint a diverse mix of professionals to the organization’s 15-member board. The Vermilion Economic Development Alliance board members represent Vermilion Parish cities, towns, and government organizations as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

In July of 2015, Jacob Landry was appointed to the board by then mayor John Earl LeBlanc. Now, four years later, Jacob has continued his service under the new administration and Mayor Taylor Mencacci. Jacob is an Erath native and currently resides in his hometown with his wife Hannah and his two children Jack and Jules. He is a 1997 graduate of Erath High School and attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, then USL.

Jacob is an active member of the Vermilion Parish business community – he’s the co-owner of Industrial and Oilfield Services and Enviro-Resources – and is active in the public sector, also. Jacob is a member of Vermilion Parish Port Commission in addition to serving on the VEDA board. Both boards work to leverage the unique assets their districts have to offer into business opportunities. He’s a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Krewe de la Renaissance Acadienne, too. The Landrys even served as krewe royalty earlier this year!

Jacob’s business relationships and acumen have been a welcome addition the economic development board. He is attuned to the challenges faced by industry and works hard through his volunteer participation to eliminate obstacles for businesses to succeed.

Vermilion Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Anne Falgout appreciates the insight Jacob brings to the table. “Jacob is a connecter and collaborator. When he sits at our table, he’s there to get us closer to where we need to be. He is quick to offer guidance and steps in to close the gaps. He has embraced his role in economic development and represents the interests of his hometown well. We are excited to work with him and the other organizations he serves as we move forward.”

For more information about the Alliance, its board, and its progress in 2019, visit www.developvermilion.org.