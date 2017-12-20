Jalen Levine arrested in connection to shooting death of teenager in Abbeville

On the night of Dec. 19 at approximately 7:31 p.m., the Abbeville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Kibbe and Vernon Streets.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they observed a young male (14) suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was alert and gave the officers the identity of the subject who shot him. Due to the severity of the wounds, the victim was immediately transported to Abbeville General Hospital for treatment. After stabilizing the victim, he was transported to a hospital in Lafayette. There the victim succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jalen Levine, 25 year, of Abbeville and put out a BOLO for a vehicle which he was often observed occupying.

At approximately 2 a.m., deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department observed and stopped the vehicle in Broussard. Jalen Levine was found inside the vehicle along with a woman driver. Jalen Levine was arrested on the warrant for First Degree Murder. No bond was set on the warrant.

Jalen Levine was then transported back to Abbeville. Officers booked Levine into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, where he awaits bond.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The Abbeville Police Department would like to thank the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department, Louisiana State Police, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Department and Broussard Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.