Perry with his family.

Jonathan Perry sworn in as Judge

Wed, 01/16/2019 - 8:45am

Kaplan native Jonathan “J.P.” Perry was recently sworn in as the new judge for the Third Circuit Court of Appeal for the state of Louisiana, by Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux, Chief Judge for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. On hand for the event were Perry’s wife and children. The Lake Charles-based 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Section 4F seat covers all of Vermilion and portions of Acadia and Lafayette Parishes.

