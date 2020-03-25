Judge Hardee announces closure of Kaplan City Court to public

KAPLAN — Judge F. Stanton Hardee III has announced that Kaplan City Court has been closed, effective March 23.

Hardee said the closure will remain in effect through Monday, April 13, unless further extended by order of the court. Any questions can be answered by calling (337) 643-8116.

Hardee said it is further ordered that all Criminal 72-hour hearings for

incarcerated individuals will continue to be held by phone only on Mondays and Thursdays, with the undersigned judge and clerk on duty that day. Those hearings are the only critical essential tasks requiring the clerk and judge.

This order shall remain in effect until further order of the court.

Hardee said the court is acting in accordance with Louisiana Constitution Article V, Section 1, pursuant to La. R.S. 1 :55. due to President Donald Trump’s March 13, 2020 National Emergency declaration from COVID-19 coronavirus, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Declaration of Public Health Emergencies in Proclamations 25 JBE 2020, 27 JBE 2020 and 30 JBE 2020 and 33 JBE 2020, Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson’s March 23, 2020 Order, Vermilion Parish Police Jury President Dane Hebert’s March 12, 2020 State of Emergency Declaration, Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel and Council’s March 19, 2020, Emergency Declaration, considering the serious COVID-19 coronavirus emergency.