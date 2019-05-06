Kaplan’s Chargois elected LA FCCLA State President, National Officer candidate

As students return from the Louisiana Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) 2019 State Leadership Conference, one Vermilion Parish student is coming back to Kaplan High School with a new role to fill for the next year.

Carina Chargois, daughter of CJ and Tina Chargois, a sophomore at Kaplan High School, was elected to serve as Louisiana FCCLA 2019-2020 State President.

To become a state officer, Chargois underwent an extensive process including an FCCLA knowledge test, interviews, a fishbowl session, team-building exercises, and a public speech for the state delegation. When questioned as to what motivated her to run for office, Chargois states, “At my very first FCCLA meeting, I saw several state officers in their official red blazers giving speeches and interacting with FCCLA members from around the state. I aspired to be in that position and I set a goal to one day be on the State Executive Council. I am truly honored to serve Louisiana FCCLA in this capacity!”

“This is the first time a KHS student has served the organization on the State Executive Council”, says Katelyn Bares, Kaplan FCCLA Chapter Adviser. “To see one of my students answer that call of leadership is humbling and very exciting. I look forward to the leadership that Carina will bring not only to our FCCLA Chapter at Kaplan, but throughout the State of Louisiana.”

During the next year, Chargois, along with the other State Executive Council members, will plan and execute the two state events including the Fall Leadership Rally and the 2020 State Leadership Conference. Additionally, Chargois will travel across the state and meet with other FCCLA chapters to promote the organization along with Family and Consumer Sciences and Career and Technical Education. When asked about goals for her term, Chargois stated, “As the newly elected President, my main focus is increasing awareness of our organization in schools and in the community. I would like to increase the number of affiliated chapters and members throughout the state. I want to assist in developing partnerships with other organizations, companies, nonprofits, and corporations that can directly benefit from the knowledgeable and skilled students that FCCLA produces”.

Chargois will also attend the 2019 National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California. She represents Louisiana not only as State President, but also as a candidate for the National Executive Council. Chargois will be among applicants from all over the United States vying for one of ten spots on the National Council. In addition to being the youth governing body of the organization, the council aids in national program development, program implementation, and public relations. The election process is rigorous, spanning the course of five days. Time spent as a national officer candidate is a true test of individual’s knowledge, interpersonal communication skills, and most importantly, character.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, career, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences Education. FCCLA is unique among youth organizations because it is the only national in-school organization with the family as its central focus. Participation in national programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities