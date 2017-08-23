Warrants issued by Kaplan City Court for the month of July 2017.

City of Kaplan vs Robbie Jack Anderson Jr. charged with Driving under Suspension on February 12, 2014. The defendant failed to appear for trial, therefore the court ordered a bench warrant to be issued.

City of Kaplan vs Michael Savoy charged with Violation of Protective Order on April 9, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs John Luther Touchet charged with Speeding 37/25 on May 19, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs John Luther Touchet charged with no Driver’s License on May 19, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs John Luther Touchet charged with No Insurance on May 19, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs David R Abshire II charged with Speeding 36/25 on May 19, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Morgan Wolcott Kelly charged with Speeding 37/25 on May 19, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Marcial Loa Jr. charged with Speeding 40/25 on May 21, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Aaron Michael Charpentier charged with Speeding 36/25 on May 22, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Aaron Michael Charpentier charged with No Driver’s License on Person on May 21, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Aaron Michael Charpentier charged with No Proof of Insurance on May 21, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Heather Ruth Doucet charged with Speeding 78/55 on May 24, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Heather Ruth Doucet charged with Operating under Suspension on May 24, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Fay Valentine Perez III charged with Unsafe Vehicle on May 24, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Darold D Dupuis Jr. charged with Speeding 43/25 on May 26, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Darold D Dupuis Jr. charged with Expired Driver’s License on May 26, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Darold D Dupuis Jr. charged with No Driver’s License on Person on May 26, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Gabriel W Landry Jr. charged with Speeding 37/25 on May 26, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Gabriel W Landry Jr. charged with Suspended Driver’s License on May 26, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.

City of Kaplan vs Blaine A. Girouard charged with Driving under Suspension on May 25, 2017. The defendant failed to appear for Arraignment therefore the court ordered a Bench Warrant to be issued and for license to be forfeited.