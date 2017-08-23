Kaplan City Court employees get 2.5% raise

Kaplan City Court employees can expect bigger paychecks after a city council vote during their regular meeting last Tuesday.

City Judge Stanton Hardee had requested the raise for his employees in April 2017, but was denied due to lack of funds.

The change of tide came when the continued participation in the Vermilion Parish Economic Development District came up for discussion during the meeting. This participation costs the city $10,000 a year.

“I spoke with other entities and they are backing out because they just don’t have any money,” said Mayor Champagne.

The mayor told the council it was up for discussion if they wanted to renew for the full $10,000, just pay half, or pull out completely.

“I would also like to remind everyone we made a promise to Judge Stanton Hardee that if we found the money, we would include his employees in the 2.5% raise. I think we found the money right here.”

Councilman John Carbaugh felt the city should contribute something towards the economic development board because if something comes up, Kaplan would benefit more than those who are not participating.

“But $10,000 is a lot of money,” said Carbaugh. “I suggest we cut it in half and that would free up funds for court employees.”

Council members Eva Dell Morrison, Richard Leblanc and Melissa Guidry all agreed with Carbaugh’s statement. Councilman Dirk Gary was out of town on a business trip.

Upon hearing the council approved the raise, Judge Hardee stated, “On behalf of Kaplan City Court and its employees, I want to thank the Mayor and council for this raise. Theresa Greene has spent her entire working career at Kaplan City Court and this raise says to her and the two deputy clerks ‘Hey, we appreciate what you do and continue to do.’

“In tough economic times like these, every penny matters. These are local people who spend their money here in Kaplan and have families here. This raise is something positive they have to look forward to each year.”

In other business, the council

•Accepted the resignation of Aubrey Appling from the electrical department.

•Ratified the hiring of Craig Schexnider and Jonathan Breaux as linemen in the electrical department.