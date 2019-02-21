Kaplan High’s Renfrow named Kiwanis Student of the Month

When Reed Renfrow sets a goal for himself, don’t bet against him working hard to achieve that goal.

Renfrow, now a senior at Kaplan High, fell in love with Baylor University as a middle school student. He would wear hooded sweatshirts with the logo of the Waco, Texas school.

“People would tell me that I could never get in,” Renfrow said.

He did.

Renfrow spoke Tuesday to members of the Kiwanis Club of Abbeville about the drive that helped him get accepted to Baylor, as well as the decision to instead stay closer to home. The Kiwanis Club honored Renfrow as its Student of the Month.

Renfrow, the son of Mike and Kristi, has played soccer and football for Kaplan High. He is also the president of the Kaplan High Beta Club.

“I like Beta because it is community service tied in with academics,” Renfrow said. “You have to maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher to be a member throughout the school year. We have raised money for the firefighters and helped those in need at Christmas time, among other projects.”

Renfrow and his classmates recently attended the State Beta convention.

“The only way you can go is if you have a certain amount of community service hours,” Renfrow said. “We placed second in the group talent portion.”

Renfrow also attended Boys State.

“The American Legion puts it on for the best leaders at each school,” Renfrow said. “We go to this for a week. It’s other like-minded students. It makes you grow as a person because you’re not there with people who don’t want to be successful. They are all better than you and that makes you better.

“I made some great friends there.”

Renfrow will likely make plenty of friends in college. However, that won’t be in Texas, even though he has been accepted to Baylor.

“I applied to Baylor and wanted to be a doctor,” Renfrow said.

After some thought and prayer, Renfrow changed his plans. He will attended the University of Louisiana at Lafaytte, where he will work to become a civil engineer.

Besides, Baylor is a little too far from home, a place Renfrow loves to be.

“I like it down here,” Renfrow said. “I like fishing and I don’t want to learn any new spots. I know all the good spots here.”