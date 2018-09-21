Kaplan High School inaugural athletic Hall of Hame inductees announced

Kaplan High School is excited to announce the inaugural class to be inducted into the newly formed Athletic Hall of Fame.

The six influential figures who were selected from Kaplan High School’s athletic history that will make up the school’s inaugural class of its Athletic Hall of Fame include:

•Dr. Dexter Gary - A 1959 graduate. Played KHS football and LSU football. Was named Citizen of the Year and served in the Army Medical Corp.

•Luther Herpin - A 1962 graduate and played football and track in high school and was the captain of the McNesse football team.

•Ted Simon - A 1952 graduate. He played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. He was also inducted into the Northwestern Hall of Fame for his football and track accomplishments.

•Anna Guidry - A 1958 graduate. Played basketball and was named All State, All District and MVP in Parish and District.

•Neal Guidry - A 1985 graduate and played basketball and ran track. He was named the All American Collegiate in track and participated the USA Olympic trials.

•Dr. Joseph Kite - A 1948 graduate and played football and basketball in high school and McNeese State University and SLI (now UL of Lafayette).

The Kaplan High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame is a first of its kind recognition, which is long overdue given the school’s history of athletic accomplishments.

This program was created to honor individuals who have accomplished significant milestones in athletics at the district, local, state and sometimes national levels.

This is just the first step in efforts to honor the hundreds of athletes who competed within the various sports programs at Kaplan High School.

Those chosen must exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct and moral character displayed on or off the field. It is easy to be a good athlete, but much harder to live a life of sound character that will not bring discredit or dishonor to Kaplan High School. It isn’t easy getting into the Hall of Fame; that is why it is such an honor.

This idea was conceived in March, 2010, and after hard work and lots of research, the Kaplan High School Athletic Hall of Fame is now a reality and it is hoped that it will live on forever.

The results of the work put into this project can be witnessed in the six inductees selected for its initial ceremony.

It is the hope and wishes of the governing body of the Kaplan High School Hall of Fame that all of you will stop, look, and listen to the all the things that will be happening concerning the HOF and you will participate in some form or fashion in the years to come.

The community is invited to witness the first induction ceremony and to celebrated with the inductees. It will be held on the Thursday of homecoming week, Thursday, September 27, in the KHS gymnasium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 a person.