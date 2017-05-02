Kaplan police arrest three men after student reports armed robbery

KAPLAN — Three men have been charged with armed robbery after a student was robbed while walking home from school.

Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams reported the department received a phone call Monday afternoon of an armed robbery in the area of Mill Street and Klaby Meaux.

When officers responded, the victim stated he was walking home from school when a car pulled up to him. When the vehicle was alongside of him, the passenger of the vehicle pulled a gun on him and demanded his jacket, shoes and bag. Once the juvenile complied with the demands, the vehicle then drove off.

Twenty minutes after descriptions were given of the suspects, Kaplan police had the three men in custody.

Arrested were Martin Perez, 18, 109 Latour Street, Kaplan. Perez was the passenger who pulled the gun on the student. He was charged with armed robbery and charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Also arrested was Reilly Thurston, 20, 201 South College, Lafayette, the driver of the car. Thurston was charged with armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile for having his child with him during the commission of a felony. Child services was also notified of the incident.

Hunter Harrington, 19, 310 W. 8th Street, Kaplan, La. was the rear passenger of the car. He was charged with armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

All suspects are currently incarcerated in the Kaplan City jail.

Bond was set at $220,000 for Perez; $190,000 for Thurston and $105,000 for Harrington.