Kaplan Police investigating death of man found face down in coulee

On May 1, the Kaplan Police Department was dispatched to the 1800 block of West Third Street in reference to a medical emergency.

The caller stated that someone was face down in the water.

Chief Boyd Adams states “It saddens me to announce this,” Norman Marceaux, 49, of Kaplan was traveling down West Third on his motorized wheelchair when he went off the roadway into the coulee.

Officers arrived on scene in minutes and removed Marceaux from the wheelchair and pulled onto the levee and started CPR.

Acadian Ambulance arrived soon after but unfortunately were unable to revive him.

Chief Adams said the wheelchair company had serviced the wheelchair that morning for issues with the right front wheel.

Adams advised a full investigation will be conducted in the incident.