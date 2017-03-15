Kaplan Police looking for suspect

Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams is asking for help in locating a suspect who fled from police officers.

Adams said the department responded to a caller who complained of a man sitting in his vehicle at the corner of J. Viator and Irving Street (near the cemetery). The caller also stated the vehicle had three pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.

When police approached the vehicle, the driver immediately reversed the car and hit an officer while fleeing.

“We immediately followed in pursuit,” said Adams, “but called it off because the high speed chase was becoming to dangerous for the streets in the city.”

Adams also stated the officer was not seriously hurt and remains on duty.

Police are looking for a black male who was driving a black BMW vehicle with license plate # JFD2333. The car is registered to Hue R. Martin of Beaumont, Texas. The driver will be charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated flight and several other traffic infractions.