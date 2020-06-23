Kaplan sex offender sentenced to 7-plus years in federal prison for possessing child pornography

LAFAYETTE – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that a Kaplan, Louisiana, man with a prior 2002 state conviction of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, was sentenced in federal court today for a child pornography offense.

Jessie C. Comeaux, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael J. Juneau., to 87 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Following his imprisonment, Comeaux will be supervised by the United States Probation Office for eight years and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives or works. Comeaux pled guilty to this charge on March 12, 2020.

According to court records, the investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported a CyberTip to special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations (LBI) Cyber Crimes Unit indicating that an IP address associated with Comeaux’s address used an electronic device to access child pornography. Special agents with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) obtained a federal court-authorized search warrant, and on April 1, 2019, law enforcement officers with HSI, LBI and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant at Comeaux’s

residence in Kaplan. A laptop previewed during the search revealed images of child pornography. Comeaux admitted to the officers that he was the primary user of the laptop and that he viewed images of child pornography on the internet involving females 10 and 12 years of age.

A subsequent forensic analysis of Comeaux’s laptop revealed 42 images of pre-pubescent and

post-pubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, some as young as two years of age. Seven of the images had been downloaded by Comeaux from the internet.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime Unit, and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danny Siefker prosecuted the case.

