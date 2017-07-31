Kaplan welcomes new businesses

Within the last three months, lots of activity is going on in the city limits of Kaplan.

There has been a significant increase in building permits with people building new homes, adding on to their homes, building fences and sheds, lots of improvments on their property, along with new businesses opening up in town.

New permits issued to businesses were:

•Pythons Vape and Lounge - operated by Tanner Istre located 807 N. Cushing (next door to D. Simon Insurance).

•A la Decor - An event center operated by Audrey Primeaux located at 209 N. Cushing (in the old Le Reve building on Cushing).

•Big Daddy’s Diner and Seafood located at 916 W. Veterans (Old Island Seafood) operated by Charissa and Shane Lemaire.

•Simple Eats located on Cushing (the old Vermilion Cafe on Highway 14) operated by Geraldine Romero.

•Vivant of Louisiana - selling home security systems with their home office located in Broussard.

•Acadiana Preowned - located across the street from Acadiana Ford, owned by Donald Mendoza.

•Adler Security - selling security systems door to door.

Not in operation yet, but coming soon, will be Penny’s Cajun Hut located on the south side of the intersection of Trahan and Highway 14. This will be a diner with drive thru only.

Also coming soon will be the new Anytime Fitness which will be located in between O’Reilly Auto Parts and the old fruit stand on High 14.

In addition, a permit was issued to Dr. Luke Mancuso, DDS, to add an additional 1,300 square feet to his office located at 1600 West Veterans Memorial.

Kaplan will also soon have a new music studio - Ravis Records.