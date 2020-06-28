Kaplan woman returns ‘wad’ of money left on counter

KAPLAN - What would you do if you found thousands of dollars in cash? Would you turn it in or keep it? For 29 year old Na’Kia Sinegal of Kaplan, it was a no brainer.

On a Saturday morning after working a 17-hour shift at a hemodialysis center administering dialysis treatments, Sinegal stopped at CVS in Kaplan and stumbled upon a wad of money; thousands of dollars to be exact.

“After seeing it, I counted those crispy dollars and immediately went looking around to see anyone that seemed to be in distress or looking for missing money,” she said, “To my surprise, no luck.”

Sinegal wrote down her name and phone number at the store with the money and then told employees that she would follow up. She said a few hours passed so she called the store for an update and no one had claimed the money yet, nor were the police informed.

“I called several people for help, and I’m sure they thought I was a prankster joking around,” she said, “Then a light bulb went off in my head and I contacted a local news station who helped me big time.”

After the news made a few calls, she finally received a call from a CVS employee that a man picked up his missing money.

Sinegal says she was never able to meet the man, but she is relieved that the money reached its rightful owner. “I did not think twice about keeping the money. I felt in my heart that it was the right thing to do,” she said, “Plus my mother raised me to be prideful in honesty, respect and kindness.”

Sinegal said she had no intentions of telling her story, but she was encouraged by Kaplan Councilwoman Eva Dell Morrison to come forward. She hopes the story would encourage many to be moral.

“The universe always returns what is given, I believe in good and bad karma as well, the universe may bless me with more days of life on Earth,” she said, “Maybe I might be rewarded bigger angel wings on judgement day, nevertheless, always do the right thing.”