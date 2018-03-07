Kaplan youth batting complex closed due to vandalism

KAPLAN — The Kaplan Youth Athletic Association indoor batting cages are closed because of vandalism inside of the complex.

Last week, league president Bart Baudoin made the decision to shut it down after seeing the vandalism inside.

Baudoin said he is hoping that by closing the doors, someone will come forward.

The complex has a number combo lock and if you have the number, you can use the facility anytime.

Baudoin made a post on KYAA’s Facebook page in regards to the damage: “It truly boggles my mind that individuals just do not care about things.

“This facility has been open to any and all athletes in our city at any point in time. No one has ever been charged to rent the place and still KYAA cannot even get the respect from individuals using it to clean and not damage the place.”

Two nights in a row, someone vandalized the inside. One night, someone took an aluminum bat and threw it up at the ceiling insulation, knocking pieces of insulation to the floor.

Then the next night, someone left bats and other items on the floor.

Until KYAA figures out what to do, expect the hitting complex to be closed.

“I am sorry it has come to this, but until something can be figured out the facility is closed.”

The league is now looking into putting video cameras in hopes it would deter the vandals.