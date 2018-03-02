Lafayette General Foundation creates Alana Duhon Memorial Fund

On Feb. 4, 2018, a member of the Lafayette General Health (LGH) family incurred a tragic loss. Stacy Duhon, Clinical Implementation Specialist, lost her daughter, Alana Duhon, in a car accident. To support Duhon in her time of need, Lafayette General Foundation (LGF) established the Alana Duhon Memorial Fund.

Alana was a sophomore at North Vermilion High School where she was a member of the Lady Patriot Softball team and an active member of the 4-H Club.

“Alana was a ‘hot mess,’ but she had a compassionate and spunky spirit,” said Duhon. “Nothing in life can prepare anyone for the emotional roller coaster we go through when burying our child; it’s the hardest thing our family has been through.”

Other LGH employees, who Duhon considers family, immediately wanted to assist in any capacity. Duhon has been an employee of LGH for 27 years and has worked in the Women’s Services and Clinical Education departments. Clinical Education, Women Services and Information System departments went above and beyond to offer Duhon support.

“I reached out to Lafayette General Foundation because I knew it was the way to go—no question,” said Tricia Broussard, Director of Clinical Education. “I know our Foundation would have more of a lasting impact and her legacy would live on.”

LGF established the Alana Duhon Memorial Fund to ensure Alana’s legacy. As a donor advised fund, monies contributed will be used within Lafayette General Health per the wishes of Stacey Duhon. A donor-advised fund (DAF), is a philanthropic vehicle established at Lafayette General Foundation. DAFs allow Foundation donors to make charitable contributions and then recommend donations from the fund over time.

To donate via check, please mail your donation to:

Lafayette General Foundation

c/o Alana Duhon Memorial Fund

920 West Pinhook Road

Lafayette, Louisiana 70503

