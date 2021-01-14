LANDRY TAKES OATH AS 15TH JDC DISTRICT ATTORNEY

LAFAYETTE — A new attorney is now on the job in the fifteenth judicial district.

Lafayette, Acadia, and Vermilion parishes swore in District Attorney Donald “Don” Landry Monday night. He started his first day in office this week before officially being sworn in.

Landry is familiar with the position. He worked for 34 years under former District Attorney Mike Harson before he lost reelection in 2014.

“I noticed that the six years that I was not in office that it looked like cases were kind of piling up,” Landry said, adding that the first goal in his term is to reduce the number of backlogged cases and ensure cases are prosecuted in a timely manner.

“I’m going to take the challenge and do my very best to find some creative ways to try to move those dockets,” Landry said. “I’m also going to really try my hardest to stay in touch with the community.”

Communication will be the key to what Landry does. He says plans are being made to meet with law enforcement on a regular basis. He also promised to always answer the phone or return anyone’s phone call.

“People like to communicate. They like to let you know what they think. They like for you to listen to their concerns and try to bring some solutions to their concern, and I learned that if you just work with people, if you just talk to them a little bit,” Landry said. “Talk to them a little bit that you’re just going to get a lot more done.”