Lane Frederick named Junior Marshal for Cattle Festival Parade

Lane Frederick, son of Craig and Carleen Frederick, has been named Junior Parade Marshal for the 2018 Louisiana Cattle Festival.

The Cattle Festival Grand Parade is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13. It will roll down Charity and State Streets in Abbeville.

Lane will be among those who will be recognized at the 2018 Louisiana Cattle Festival Honoree Banquet & Social that will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Magdalen Place. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Lane is an 8th grade student at J.H. Williams Middle School. Lane has one older sister Victoria. His hobbies include raising and showing registered red Brahman cattle, riding horses, roping, hunting and fishing. He’s a busy fellow.

Lane is a member of the J.H. Williams Beta Club, President of the J.H. Williams 4-H Club, member of Jr. Leader Club, Louisiana Junior Cattleman’s Association, Louisiana Junior Brahman Association, All American Junior Brahman Association, American Brahman Breeders Association.

Lane is an active member of the Vermilion 4-H program. Lane has been chosen as Outstanding 4-H Club member in our parish for the past four years. He has been an active member of the Beef Project for five years. He has exhibited his animal on the parish, district, state and national levels. Lane has won many awards throughout his show career. His greatest accomplishment has been winning his showmanship buckle. Lane has realized that hard work and determination is what it takes.

Lane is a member of the horse project where he has competed in parish and state levels.

Lane is a member of our horse judging teams where he and his team competed at our state show and placed 1st in many levels of judging. The horse program has helped Lane realize that there are other options in the program not only showing, there’s the master horseman camp Lane has attended for five years which has taught Lane that there are many ways to train your horse in a stress-free environment. Lane has come to realize that being involved in the horse program has helped him to find his greatest passion of all, roping. He has decided roping is his all time favorite and has started taking lessons and will see where this road takes him.

Lane has participated in other projects and contests. Some of his other activities include Challenge Camp, LOST Camp, Personal Development, Demonstration Day, Achievement Day, Record Books. Lane’s project book was awarded the 6th grade Achievement Award for placing 1st with his Beef Records. Lane ‘s favorite words doing record books are not fun, but the hard word pays off.

Lane is a very hard worker and has realized, that hard work, determination, helping others and being responsible always pays off and helps you to become the best person that you can be.

Lane is very deserving of this honor his dedication, accomplishments, hard work and determination has helped him in being named as 2018 Junior Parade Marshal for the Louisiana Cattle Festival.