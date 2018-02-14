LeBlanc’s Soirez named Vermilion Parish Elementary Student of the Year

If there is a secret to success for Cameron Soirez, it is some simple advise his parents gave him.

“They always encourage me to work as hard as I can,” Soirez said, “and to just be myself.”

That advise has worked just fine for Soirez, a fifth-grade student at LeBlanc Elementary School, so much so, that he has some hardware to prove it.

The Vermilion Parish School District recently announced Soirez as the Vermilion Parish Elementary Student of the Year. Soirez is the son of Jeremy and Dr. Kayla Soirez.

“It feels great,” Soirez said of the honor. “I don’t think my parents or grandparents had won this, so it’s great to be the first in my family to win.”

Along with representing his family, Soirez said he is happy to be able win this award for the people he sees on campus every day.

“I am glad to win this for my school,” Soirez said.

Leblanc Elementary Principal Susie Stephen couldn’t be happier to have Soirez represent the school.

“We had a lot of good competition,” Stephen said, “but Cameron was outstanding and continues to be.

“We are definitely very proud of him.”

Soirez is the President of the Jr. Beta Club and is a member of 4-H. He is involved in the TAG program as well as being a part of the school band. He also enjoys playing sports, including baseball and soccer for the Dynamo 11U team.

“I think those are all things that helped me to get this award,” Soirez said.

Soirez works hard in the classroom, too. His favorite subject is “probably” social studies.

“I get to learn how we got to this land and what people were like back then,” Soirez said.

While he certainly loves learning about the past, Soirez is excited about his future.

“I am looking forward to moving up to middle school,” Soirez said. “I am going to keep working hard to try to get this award again in eighth grade.”