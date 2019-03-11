Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of Erath man

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests in Abbeville, Maurice and Gueydan for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

On Feb. 28, after a lengthy investigation involving large amounts of high grade marijuana agents were able to obtain enough information to execute a search warrant at a residence located on Marcus Road in Abbeville. Upon execution agents located a large amount of marijuana, evidence of distribution of the suspected marijuana, suspected drug proceeds and two assault style firearms.

Agents arrested Johnny Watters, 29, of Erath, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, (2 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule V, (Steroids), Possession of A Legend Drug and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds.

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff's Narcotics Task Force.

