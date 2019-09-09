Levy running for District E School Board seat

Education is the key to success. It’s what we believe and it’s what we teach our children. Our public schools are here to serve the educational needs of all the children. School board members are elected to provide the professional leadership that supports the vision and goals of the school district. Board members must work together with other members to represent the interest, values and concerns of not only the district they serve, but the entire community.

When elected to the school board, I will work diligently to restore harmony, dignity and honor to the position. I will listen to all positions on an issue, communicate my position, weigh the facts and focus on what is in the best interest of the children of Vermilion Parish. I assure you every decision that I have, every decision I make and every vote I take will always have the children of the parish first and foremost in mind.

Service is the sacrifice of one’s own desires, time and energy to benefit others. I am a woman of service; passionate about making a positive difference in my community. I will listen before speaking. I will serve the needs of the students and not my own. I have the time and energy to dedicate to help the Vermilion Parish School System maintain its high rankings.

I believe I can be an effective School Board Member. I am ready, willing and able to put the children first. It’s time to get back to the business of putting the welfare and success of the children of this district and parish first.

I want to be a part of a team committed to a fresh start. I humbly ask you each for your prayers and support in the upcoming election.

Please Vote #83- Anita Levy for Vermilion Parish School Board Member District E

Thank you for your support!!!

Paid for by Anita Levy