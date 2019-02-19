Links Des Pink looking to grow

On Tuesday, February 19, Links Des Pink Cancer Organization will hold an open house at the Vermilion Parish Library in hopes of gaining new volunteers as well as donations.

Founded in 2007, the Links des Pink Cancer Organization became the very first non-profit cancer awareness and support organization in Vermilion Parish. The organization began with only a few dedicated individuals who united with one another for a better cause; to help those going through cancer and organizations trying to stop cancer.

Since its formation, the non-profit has raised over $200,000 with 100% of all net proceeds going to organizations such as the American Cancer Society, Miles Perret Cancer Services, CAMP HOSPICE, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and many more organizations who work tirelessly in finding a cure and providing care for those diagnosed with cancer.

LaNell Melancon, President of Links Des Pink Cancer Organization, said that those volunteering their time receive NO compensation and there are no paid positions within the organization.

“With a great deal of pride, Kathy Cormier, Jeani Stevens, Sharon Campisi, Cheryl Hebert, Stacey Hardy, Debi Steen, Richard, and myself came together to charter Links des Pink,” she said. “The organization is dedicated to providing support, awareness, education, research about Breast Cancer and other cancers to our neighbors, friends and family, ultimately resulting in healthier and happier communities.”

Links des Pink invites the public to donate, whether it is time or money, on February 19 at the Vermilion Parish Library.

“We are always looking for new people to accompany us in our journey,” Melancon said. “We need all the aid we can get, the more people we reach out to, the better the outcome.”

Monies donated also fund the Stacy Hardy Memorial Mammogram Fund in Abbeville to pay for mammograms for area women who cannot afford the cost. Up to 44 monograms valuing at a total of $20,000 has been granted for Abbeville General Hospital to use on those that are financially unable.

In the past, the organization gathered together in September to collect Pink Ribbons to “Pink the Towns” by displaying the ribbons on businesses throughout the parish to bring awareness and celebrate October as Breast Cancer Awareness month. Also organized was the signing of the proclamation of October as Breast Cancer Awareness month by the Vermilion Parish Mayors and set up booths at the area festivals with informational packets.

“It is rare to find someone who hasn’t been touched by cancer in some way. We all know someone who has traveled the road after the initial diagnosis of cancer. From the date of that dreaded diagnosis to the overwhelming feeling of worry; what to do, how to tell loved ones, what’s the best course of treatment; where to go for treatment, how will I take care of my family through this ordeal; will my spouse and children as well as the rest of my family be ok if I don’t make it through this disease? How am I going to afford the cost of treatment? How am I going to pay my bills and so much more? It’s a baffling disease that changes your life and the lives of those around you, and it changes your goals and priorities, but you are never alone! Talking, reaching out and sharing can give you the love, strength, hope, and encouragement to fight and win.”

To fight cancer and support survivors, through a lot of hard work and dedication, the organization has been able to accomplish a number of goals which include a total of 3,800 signature Links des Pink tee shirts sold, a Miles Perret Cancer Services donation on $66,000, gas cards for needy survivors, a donation to the American Cancer Society in the amount of $10,000. St. Jude has also received $24,000 in donations, so far. Plus, many other contributions.

With donations and volunteers, you are helping fund money towards wigs and prosthesis for people living with cancer, funding mammograms. Your kindness also sponsors monthly support meetings as well as Kathy’s Hope Baskets to newly diagnosed Cancer patients.

The locally formed organization needs help 365 days out of the year. There is no ‘off’ day for cancer, and there are no paid positions in the organization with 100% of the proceeds directly funding several branches of support organizations.

To support this cause, you are welcome to join the Links des Pink open house on February 19 at the Vermilion Parish Library. You can also visit the site for more information on the way you can help at http://linksdespink.org or by calling 337-247-7465.