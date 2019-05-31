List of vendors for 2019 Daylily Festival and Garden Show

Abbeville High Boosters— Food

Henri’s— Breads, pastries & unique items

Olde Town Farmers Market— Cherry trees and blackberry bushes

Abbeville Garden Club— Educational booth

Hibiscus Hothouse— Hibiscus plants, plant food fertilizer

Paradise Plantscapes Inc.— Plants

Bayou Gifts & Jewelry— Jewelry made from antique silverplated flatware

Imaginary Mosaics— Stained glass and yard art

Pawz Busy Hands— Plumerias Benita Designs— Painted flower pots

Jason Custom Birdfeeders— Handmade glass bird feeders

Plumeria Crazy Nursery— Plumerias

Bonsai Society of Acadiana— Educational display

Jay Mac Tropicals— Bromeliads

Pottery Gardens— Garden art & accessories

Boudreaux’s Woodworking— Cypress furniture

Judice Woodworking— Cypress benches, woodworking

Sew Crafty— Fabric crafts, bowls and baby items

Custom Hangers by Mia— Macramé plant hangers

KatKaw Landscapes— Perennials, annuals, tropical and herbs

Shirley Levine— Cracklins, roasted peanuts, etc.

Don & Shirley’s Nursery— Bromeliads, orchids

KatKaw Nursery— Assorted plants

Soulful Eats— Food

Flower Pot Nursery— Plants, Ferns, Tropicals

KGH Designs, LLC— Wooden items & jewelry

Sparks & Sawdust— Metal yard art

Fonderosa LLC— Unusual Plants, vines, passion flower

Landscape Magic— Plants for hot weather

Sweet Tea Y’all— Sweet tea, unsweet tea & lemonade

For the Birds— Stained glass garden art

Laura’s Homemade Tarts— Tarts, fig cakes, syrup cakes, pralines

The Funny Farm— Bromeliads

Friendship Garden— Daylilies and assorted plants

Lil Bits of Home— Jam and jellies

Tina’s Plants— Succulents

Gammie’s Beads— Rings, necklaces, bracelets, etc.

Lucy’s Daylily Garden— Daylilies and assorted plants

Treasurer’s Adrift— Driftwood, seashells

Granny’s Junkyard Art— Plants and garden art

Lunar Chic— Women’s pajamas & loungewear

Urban Naturalist— Herbs, vegetables, plants

Guidry’s Daylily Garden— Daylilies

Niko Café Coffee— Niko Coffee: Hot and cold coffee samples

Whimsical Gardens— Plants, wind chimes, bird houses, etc.

Hebert’s Honey Co.— Honey and daylilies

Ole Fashion Things— Fountains, kettles

Young Land Design-Citrus Trees