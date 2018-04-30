Local business partnering with shelter to create dog walking program

Thibodeaux’s Town & Country is supporting a dog walking program with Vermilion Parish Rabies Animal Control.

It’s the idea VPRAC, with the approval of the Vermilion Parish Police Jury, to establish a dog walking program. The facility is introducing this program in order to get the dogs more human companionship and exercise. Interaction between people and pets has many mutual benefits.

Thibodeaux’s has set up a donation account to help with many needs in the past with the animal control unit during Hurricanes and in times of great need. This new program is set up to supply two specific dog collars and with every $5 donation to the VPRAC account during the months of May and June.

The $5 donations will cover the expense of every two collars and Thibodeaux’s will give a matching donation of an additional two collars to aid the program.

Specific collars have been selected and the facility would greatly appreciate the public’s support. At this time, they ask that you bring a walking leash until they have a supply of collars to match the quantity of rescue dogs.

Donations can be made in person to the Vermilion Rabies control account at Thibodeaux’s Town & Country at 1124 North Lafitte Road in Abbeville or mailed to Thibodeaux’s VPRAC COLLARS at P.O Box 27 in Abbeville, 70511.

Contact Mrs. Debra Garrot, who is in charge of the welfare of the animals, at 337-652-6148 for more information. Information could also be found on the VPRAC facebook page.

The dog walking program is set to begin on Tuesday, May 15th and every Tuesday and Thursday thereafter from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Volunteers are urged to call and/or leave a voice message to discuss further details with Ms. Garrot.