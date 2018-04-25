Local woman publishes book, more in making

Lauren Tisdale is an Abbeville native, currently residing in New Iberia.

She is a wife and a full-time working mom. In her spare time, she enjoys writing books. She previously published her first book, Circle of Secrets, with Sweet Cravings Publishing, but shares that she decided to self publish just recently.

“My fans may notice that the cover of my book may look a bit different, very different, actually,” Tisdale said. “My decision to not only self publish the rest of my books but to also re-release Circle of Secrets as a self published book is the result of wanting to experience all aspects of publishing and releasing.”

Tisdale credits Sweet Cravings Publishing as rewarding and a wonderful experience.

“I owe so much to this publishing company,” Tisdale said. “They have helped me tremendously in my short writing career, but at this time, I am confident enough in myself and in my work to be able to self publish.”

Tisdale recently hired a cover artist to give the book Circle of Secrets a facelift. She says the story will not change, but the cover will be different. It is all included in her decision to publish the book on her own. Once the cover design is complete, she will alert her fans via her facebook page, Lauren Tisdale-Author.

Tisdale said that the

reason she decided to start writing came from being a stay-at-home mom.

“Sometimes, with a newborn, life could get pretty crazy, except when you had a sleeper on your hands,” Tisdale said. “I had gotten bored and stumbled upon this online group called Fan Fiction. I had no idea what it was at first, but quickly became intrigued.”

Fan Fiction is the world’s largest fanfiction archive and forum where fanfic writers and readers around the globe gather to share their passion. The experience made Tisdale learn different things about herself as a writer and jokes about not really knowing how bad of a writer she was until she got better.

“My grammar and word usage was not horrible, but was not correct, this particular experience helped me see that,” Tisdale said.

Writing has always had a way of sneaking into Tisdale’s life, especially when her late mother was alive.

“My mom wanted to do a project one day,” Tisdale said. “She wanted to write a screenplay for a movie, based on an idea that came out of nowhere. In my book Circle of Secrets, some of those idea’s came from her, the book was sort of a dedication to her, that if by some miracle, it became huge, maybe has the structure of a movie, it could become a dream come true for her, and for myself.”

Tisdale said that it brings her comfort knowing that her and her mother collaborated, in part, on a screenplay that was never finished, but had the foundation to become a story.

“I have quite a few books that will be published,” Tisdale said, “some I am still carving out and writing, some that are being polished. Some of which just may become a three-part series.”

Teasing some of the details, she said fans could look for crime, history, and romance in her upcoming books.

“The three are completely unrelated, but they will definitely keep you interested. You will have cliff hangers, so be ready for that.”

Tisdale laughs about how writing a crime-related book could possibly get you on the fast train to the FBI’s watch list.

“I have to try and get most of my information from library books,” she said, “because who wants to be known as the girl who is searching online for ‘murder tactics’ or ‘odd ways to die’.”

To better describe her first book, Circle of Secrets, she promises to give her readers enough information to get you hooked. As a reader, you base your interest on the first thing you read. With that said, comes the synopsis.

“As the Circle of Secrets continue to shape each woman’s life, the ghosts and heartaches of the past plague Helen. While Marissa’s health deteriorates, she soon finds herself racing a clock to find out the truth. Will time run out before Marissa finds what she’s looking for and will Helen’s past come back to shock her with more hurt.”