Lopez completes course to help veterans, military personnel

Sunrise Realty in Abbeville announced today that it’s fulltime sales agent, Brittney Lopez, has completed the required hours of training and orientation to become a certified graduate of “Boots Across America.”

“Boots Across America” is a national certification course which educates loan officers, realtors, and housing professionals on how to work with military clients.

Lopez says she took the course in order to give back to veterans and active military personnel. The additional help Lopez hopes to give veterans and active personnel is to find a lender, and then help them get pre-approved for a home loan.

If a veteran would happen to be deployed during the process of buying a home, she could help and protect the veteran to a successful closing.

“Military members face many unique challenges when buying a home and we believe it is our duty to help,” said Lopez. “The “Boots across America certified military home specialist course gave me the skills I need to work with military home buyers. I am so excited to put these newly developed skills into practice.”

Some of the items that Lopez has learned during this certification process is to:

• Understand military lifestyle

• Recognize ranks and be familiar with military language

• Understand how to read the Leave and Earning Statement (LES) and be familiar with factors that affect military pay

• Know the Defense Finance & Accounting Service (DFAS) and its responsibility

• Identify housing assistance resources for Service members

• Understand the regulations that protect Service members (SCRA, USERRA)

• Foreclosure Presentation & Housing Assistance Resources

• Understand Special Situations: What happens to an injured Service member’s entitlements

• Help veterans avoid scams and unscrupulous lenders

James Noel, Owner/Broker of Sunrise Realty, stated that the benefits offered by Lopez’s association with “Boots Across America” should be a tremendous asset to veterans of our community in search of home ownership.