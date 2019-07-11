LSU AgCenter has storm-ready resources

BATON ROUGE — As a storm brews below Louisiana, businesses and homeowners should begin preparing for the possibility of wind and rain.

The LSU AgCenter has resources to help in the preparations and, if necessary, recovery.

The AgCenter website has a wealth of information for preparing your landscape, securing your home and protecting pets and livestock. Visit the Are You Ready page at http://bit.ly/2NMfLgj to learn more about making the proper preparations before a storm hits.

The page also has information on gathering a three-day food supply and packing an evacuation box.

At the AgCenter’s Flood Maps Portal at http://bit.ly/2xJTGDW people can see the flood risk in their areas. The maps have Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Flood Insurance Rate Maps, over road maps and aerial photos.

Recovery information in the Disaster Information Resource Series is available online at http://bit.ly/2JtycCi, which includes links to a wide array of websites and publications. Information also is available by contacting your parish extension office.