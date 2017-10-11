Lt. Col. Desormeaux named Grand Marshal of Cattle Festival Parade

Lt. Col. Scott J. Desormeaux will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 69th Annual Louisiana Cattle Festival’s Grand Parade.

The Louisiana Cattle Festival will be held Oct. 13 through Oct. 15 in Abbeville. The Parade will begin at 1 p.m. in Abbeville.

Lt. Col. Desormeaux started his military career as an enlisted infantryman in the United States Marine Corps. He was commissioned as an officer into the Army through the Northeast Louisiana University (NLU) ROTC program in 1994.

His prior assignments include Engineer Platoon Leader, Engineer Company Executive Officer, BN Intelligence Officer, two Infantry Company Commands, 2-156 Infantry Operations Officer, 2-156 Infantry Executive Officer, and 61st Troop Command Deputy Commander. He is currently the commander of the 2-156 Infantry Battalion headquartered in Abbeville, LA.

Lieutenant Colonel Desormeaux’s decorations include two Bronze Star Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Humanitarian Medal, Kuwaiti Liberation Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Air Assault Badge, Pathfinder Badge, and the Combat Infantry Badge.

Lieutenant Colonel Desormeaux has deployed to Kuwait in support of Desert Storm; to Iraq in 2004 and 2010; and to Japan, Belize, and Haiti in support of National Guard operations. Lieutenant Colonel Desormeaux earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Occupational Therapy at NLU, a Master’s of Science Degree in Emergency and Disaster Management from the American Military University. His military education includes the School of Infantry (Marine Corps), Engineer Officer Basic Course, Infantry Officer Advanced Course, Combined Arms Exercise, Intermediate Level Education, and Advanced Operations Course. He is graduate of the US Army War College with a Fellowship in International Relations at Texas A & M.

Lieutenant Colonel Desormeaux is married to Catherine Desormeaux from Abbeville, La. They have six children: Adam, 27; Amelie, 22; Cecile, 19; Lydia, 16; Marie-Elena, 14; and Ella, 11. Adam and his wife, Blaire, have one son, John-Paul, 4, and Micah, 2.

In addition to his National Guard duties, Lieutenant Colonel Desormeaux owns MedXcel which is a healthcare related business providing walk-in services, industrial medicine, and occupational therapy in the south Louisiana area.