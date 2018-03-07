Man arrested after trying to flee Task Force agents

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

On Feb. 28, after a lengthy investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics from a residence located at 606 Maude Ave. in Abbeville, agents applied for and executed a search warrant. Upon execution a subject identified as Busch Sereal, 40, of Abbeville, fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit agents took Sereal into custody on multiple outstanding warrants. A search of his residence resulted in a large amount of Cocaine, being located as well as evidence of the manufacturing of Crack Cocaine. Agents also recovered a stolen firearm, suspected marijuana, as well as a large amount of currency believed to be derived from drug proceeds. Sereal was charged with the following charges in addition to his

outstanding warrants;

· Manufacturing of Schedule II, (Crack Cocaine)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Cocaine)

· Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

· Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

· Possession of a Stolen Firearm

· Possession of a Firearm in a Drug Free Zone

· Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana)

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Kaplan, Gueydan, Maurice and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs. He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.