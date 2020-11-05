Man arrested for allegedly killing teen in Abbeville

At around 3:30 p.m,. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to the area of 411 Kibbe Street in reference to shots being fired in the area.

Upon the officer’s arrival, officers discovered a male victim laying on the ground in a nearby yard. The victim was identified by officers as a 16-year-old male juvenile from Abbeville. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

Investigators with the Abbeville Police Department began their investigation. It was learned that multiple people had been shot at. Based on information discovered, detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Ryheem Veney of Abbeville for the charges of First-Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder. Veney was located and arrested on the warrant.

The homicide investigation is active and ongoing, with more arrests expected in this case. No details regarding the investigation are being released at this time.

Chief Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.