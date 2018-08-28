Man dies in accident on La. 167

MAURICE – Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on LA Hwy 167 at Placide Road in Vermilion Parish.

The crash took the life of 39-year-old Timothy L. Sykes of Lafayette.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 52-year-old Allana Herrelson of Cut Off was driving a 2018 Kia Soul southbound on LA Hwy 167.

At the same time, Sykes was operating a 2000 Yamaha XVS1100 motorcycle northbound on LA Hwy 167 approaching the intersection of Placide Road. Herrelson attempted to turn left off of LA Hwy 167 to travel east on Placide Road.

As she did so, she pulled her vehicle into the path of the motorcycle. As a result the Yamaha struck the passenger side door area of the Kia.

Sykes sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

Herrelson was properly restrained and was uninjured in the crash. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor for either driver, but toxicology samples were taken from both to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Herrelson was cited for LRS 32:123 – Stop signs and yield signs. This crash remains under investigation.