Man wanted for 2nd-Degree murder in Shreveport arrested in Abbeville

A man wanted in connection to a murder in north Louisiana has been arrested in Abbeville.

​On Aug. 26, detectives with the Abbeville Police Department received information that a person wanted out of Shreveport was seen in Abbeville.

A N.C.I.C. check on that person confirmed that the subject, now identified as Terrance Felix, A.K.A. “Zap,” had a warrant for 2nd-Degree Murder out for his arrest stemming from a homicide which occurred in Shreveport. Detectives contacted the U.S. Marshal’s service, which confirmed that they were actively looking for Felix.

​Detectives contacted the patrol division of the Abbeville Police Department, as well as the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Metro Narcotics Task Force. The officers created an operational plan and set out to attempt to locate Terrance Felix.

Officers went to a residence where they came in contact with Tavian Felix, who is the brother of Terrance Felix. During the investigation, Tavian Felix was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm. Tavian Felix was subsequently arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm-Free Zone and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

​While still on the scene, officers located Terrance Felix approximately a half of a block away, riding an electric scooter. Officers were able to apprehend Terrance Felix. Detectives will obtain arrest warrants for various charges stemming from the arrest of Terrance Felix.

​Both Tavian Felix and Terrance Felix were subsequently booked and transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. Terrance Felix will face extradition to Shreveport for the warrant obtained for 2nd Degree Murder.​

Chief Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation and assistance they provide the Abbeville Police Department. Chief Spearman would especially like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department. Without the tips from concerned citizens, these persons would still be on the streets.

